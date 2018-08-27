Kaman (KAMN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kaman earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.3201685909248 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

KAMN opened at $65.67 on Monday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $468.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.75 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Philip A. Goodrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $361,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,553.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

