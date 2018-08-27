Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $123,200.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,900.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,021 shares of company stock worth $11,683,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

