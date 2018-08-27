Keybank National Association OH Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 116,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $158.33 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

