Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,701 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.86% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 160,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $147,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $543,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $2,093,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $8.69 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.