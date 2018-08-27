KEYW (KEYW) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEYW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of KEYW in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of KEYW from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KEYW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

KEYW opened at $8.00 on Friday. KEYW has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.73.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that KEYW will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of KEYW by 15.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KEYW by 34.8% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 759,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 196,249 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KEYW during the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KEYW by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KEYW by 46.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 614,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

