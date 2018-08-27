KickCoin (KICK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $295,125.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, CoinBene and Radar Relay. KickCoin has a market cap of $18.32 million and approximately $295,125.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00272660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00160541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037384 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 558,439,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,213,786 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX, Radar Relay, Exmo, Kucoin, Bancor Network, YoBit, Mercatox, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

