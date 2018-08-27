Kingold Jewelry Inc. common stock (KGJI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Kingold Jewelry Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:KGJI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kingold Jewelry Inc. common stock earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.635279601569 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

KGJI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Kingold Jewelry Inc. common stock has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Kingold Jewelry Inc. common stock Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

