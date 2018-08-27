La-Z-Boy (LZB) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd.

LZB opened at $33.30 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.94.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,507,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

