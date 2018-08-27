Lantronix (LTRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of -0.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Lantronix had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.

In other Lantronix news, VP Kevin Yoder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,974.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,329.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lantronix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Lantronix at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

