LCI Industries (LCII) versus BorgWarner (BWA) Financial Analysis

LCI Industries (NYSE: BWA) and BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BorgWarner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BorgWarner pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. LCI Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BorgWarner pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BorgWarner has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LCI Industries and BorgWarner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 BorgWarner 0 4 12 0 2.75

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.80%. BorgWarner has a consensus target price of $57.44, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. Given BorgWarner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BorgWarner is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and BorgWarner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.92% 23.39% 14.69% BorgWarner 5.11% 22.83% 9.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and BorgWarner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.15 billion 1.08 $132.88 million $5.76 16.04 BorgWarner $9.80 billion 0.95 $439.90 million $3.89 11.42

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. BorgWarner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BorgWarner has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LCI Industries beats BorgWarner on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR valves, glow plugs, and instant starting systems; turbocharger actuators; and thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and separator plates, transmission bands, torque converter and one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. It also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; starters, alternators, and hybrid electric motors; and motor controllers, battery chargers, and uninterrupted power source systems. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

