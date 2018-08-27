Leeann R. Havner Buys 10,000 Shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Leeann R. Havner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GFN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,941. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $367.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 1,611.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 460,633 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

