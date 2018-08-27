Legal & General Group Plc Has $286.09 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,546 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $286,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,075,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $346,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $144.24 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.76 and a 12-month high of $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.