Legal & General Group Plc Sells 258,526 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,526 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $497,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $114.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “$115.68” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.