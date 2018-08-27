Legal & General Group Plc Sells 36,105 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,105 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $399,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,049,000 after purchasing an additional 700,582 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,548 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 2,168 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,370.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,930,639 shares of company stock worth $181,376,911. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

