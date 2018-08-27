LendingClub (LC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about LendingClub (NYSE:LC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LendingClub earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.2749611606985 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LendingClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.41. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.25 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 29.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,389 shares in the company, valued at $508,420.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $527,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

