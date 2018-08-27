Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.50 ($58.52).

LEO opened at €36.61 ($41.60) on Friday. Leoni has a 12 month low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 12 month high of €66.20 ($75.23).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

