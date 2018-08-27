Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Position Boosted by EastBay Asset Management LLC

EastBay Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,101 shares during the period. Liberty Braves Group Series C makes up about 4.7% of EastBay Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EastBay Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $55,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Weik Capital Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

