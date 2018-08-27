Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equiniti Group (EQN)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQN. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 307 ($3.92).

Shares of EQN stock opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.83) on Friday. Equiniti Group has a 12-month low of GBX 178.31 ($2.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.22).

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Equiniti Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

In related news, insider Liam McGrath acquired 2,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £4,981.54 ($6,367.81). Also, insider Guy Wakeley acquired 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.98 ($2,303.44). Insiders purchased a total of 3,690 shares of company stock worth $858,382 over the last ninety days.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

