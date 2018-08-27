LIFE (LIFE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. LIFE has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $5,634.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00273008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00158394 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

