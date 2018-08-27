Limelight Networks (LLNW) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLNW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.80 on Monday. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $493.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.32.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $178,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,205.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,171 shares of company stock worth $657,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $139,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 172.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

