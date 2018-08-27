Linda Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (LINDA)

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Linda has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, Graviex and BitFlip. Linda has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $89,168.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00228976 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About Linda

LINDA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 9,044,234,873 coins. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, Nanex, BTC-Alpha and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

