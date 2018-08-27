Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,275,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,871,000 after purchasing an additional 699,579 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32,852.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 483,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 482,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,931,000 after purchasing an additional 399,639 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 579.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.02.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $323.51 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $291.52 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

