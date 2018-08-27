Loop Capital Analysts Give L Brands (LB) a $25.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L Brands to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NYSE:LB opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. L Brands has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 6,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

