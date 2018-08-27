Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 39.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,582,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,238.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117,174 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $106.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $109.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.41.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

