Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

LOXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Loxo Oncology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities set a $152.00 price target on Loxo Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.43, for a total transaction of $251,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $280,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $280,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,563,096 shares of company stock worth $279,862,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,468,000 after acquiring an additional 280,475 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,115,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,547,000 after buying an additional 66,794 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after buying an additional 114,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,115,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 316,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOXO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.49. 4,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,851. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.32. Loxo Oncology has a 52 week low of $71.45 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Loxo Oncology will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

