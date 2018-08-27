LSV Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 445,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Perspecta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $49,397,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $45,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $41,322,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $27,080,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $24,324,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.82 on Monday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRSP. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.