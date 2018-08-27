LSV Asset Management Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.09% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,069.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $5.75 on Monday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $239.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.73 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. equities analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

