Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Maplelane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 389.5% in the first quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 868,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,531 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 38.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 992,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 277,276 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $11,396,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,901.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $6,897,000.

Lumentum stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Lumentum had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,495 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $157,708.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $77,270.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,274 shares of company stock worth $450,384. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

