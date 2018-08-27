LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell saw its profits jump year over year in second-quarter 2018. Earnings for the quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Sales rose by double-digits year over year and surpassed expectations. LyondellBasell has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. LyondellBasell is executing its expansion projects to leverage the U.S. natural gas liquids (NGLs) advantage. The company's HDPE project should boost capacity and add to its earnings. The buyout of A. Schulman will also create significant cost synergies. LyondellBasell also remains committed to deliver greater value to its shareholders leveraging healthy cash flows. However, LyondellBasell’s operations remain subject to maintenance outages which is affecting its results. The company is also exposed to raw material cost inflation. Its U.S. olefin margins also remain under pressure.”

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. MED reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $115.12 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,743,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

