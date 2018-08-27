M3F Inc. Reduces Stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB)

M3F Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Randolph Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.3% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Randolph Bancorp were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seidman Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 79,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,500 shares of company stock worth $41,410. Company insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNDB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Randolph Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

