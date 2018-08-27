Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Flushing Financial worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Flushing Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Flushing Financial by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flushing Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 16.32%. research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

