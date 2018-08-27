Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 23,016 AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 12.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 32.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 12.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock alerts:

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Gabelli raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other news, COO Edward A. Carroll sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $780,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $154,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,351.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $62.92 on Monday. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.89 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $761.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.99 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. research analysts anticipate that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.