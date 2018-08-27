Mackay Shields LLC Sells 131,062 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,062 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $212,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, insider Gary D. Labovich sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $782,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $350,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,520. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

BAH opened at $50.35 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.