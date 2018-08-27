Magi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $903.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Magi coin can currently be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Magi has a total market capitalization of $659,352.00 and $903.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magi has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Magi Profile

Get Magi alerts:

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,125,080 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.