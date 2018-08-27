Malibu Boats (MBUU) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Outperform

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $46.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.