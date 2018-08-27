Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of TUSK opened at $29.00 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 442.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $105,074,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 404,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

