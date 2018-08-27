Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Following strong Q2 results, Marathon Petroleum's rating is upgraded to a 'Buy'. The refiner beat expectations on stronger fuel margin, which rose to $15.40 per barrel from $11.32 a year ago. Better-than-expected operating income from the Midstream unit also drove the outperformance. Meanwhile, MPC's much-anticipated merger with Andeavor is expected to close in early fourth quarter. Apart from making Marathon Petroleum the top independent refiner in the U.S., the $23.3 billion deal is set to create a nationwide refining giant in terms of geographic foothold with an enviable retail and marketing portfolio. Therefore, considering Marathon Petroleum's fantastic growth prospects, the stock is expected to perform above the broader market.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.94.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $378,482,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $184,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 639.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,230,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

