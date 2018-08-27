Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $3,618,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,440.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,496 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,690. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

