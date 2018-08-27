Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 15,102 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of SYNNEX worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,144 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 26.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 172.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,501,000 after purchasing an additional 505,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

In related news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $214,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,924.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $28,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,967.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock worth $880,423 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $96.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.89. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

