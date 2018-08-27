Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Vector Group worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vector Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

Vector Group stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.