Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,290,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after purchasing an additional 628,901 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,191,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,104,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,336,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,444,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,204,000 after acquiring an additional 286,518 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.07 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 24.93%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

