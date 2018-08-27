Maurice Meyer III Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) insider Maurice Meyer III sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $854.13, for a total transaction of $854,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,852,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TPL stock traded up $9.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $856.58. 18,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,253. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $372.00 and a one year high of $874.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.