Maxim Group Raises Splunk (SPLK) Price Target to $133.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FIG Partners reiterated an overweight rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.69 on Friday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

