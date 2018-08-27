MCBC (MCFT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MCBC Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of MasterCraft brand premium performance sport boats. The Company offers water skiing, wakeboarding and luxury performance powerboats. MCBC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered Vonore, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCFT. ValuEngine raised shares of MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MCBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MCBC in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCBC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. MCBC has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $31.26.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 179,691 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCBC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter.

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

