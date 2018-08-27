MCO (MCO) Price Down 0.2% This Week

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. MCO has a total market cap of $71.81 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MCO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One MCO token can currently be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00067437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bittrex, DDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00272660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00160541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037384 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MCO

MCO was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official website for MCO is mco.crypto.com. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@MCOCrypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Coinrail, YoBit, DDEX, Qryptos, Gate.io, Livecoin, Liqui, EXX, IDEX, Coinnest, LATOKEN, ABCC, OKEx, Upbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

