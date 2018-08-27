Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Insider Sells $1,493,000.00 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $1,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MPW opened at $14.91 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 949,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 224,222 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 295,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

