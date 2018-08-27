Mercury Systems (MRCY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.01

Media stories about Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mercury Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 43.8072397782004 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $152.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,381,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $173,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,470,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

