Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,935,150 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 19,441,322 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,622,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,367,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 563,754 shares during the period.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

MIK opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.