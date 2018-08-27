Michaels Companies (MIK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a focus list rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of MIK opened at $20.67 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.82.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 113.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 37.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 73,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,367,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,208,000 after buying an additional 563,754 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

