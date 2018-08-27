Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 47.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 516,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 572,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 49,001 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.57.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $119.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.73. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

